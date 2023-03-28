guns

Soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division carrying M-16 rifles arrive at Qui Nhon, South Vietnam in 1965.

 Credit: US Army

A half-century ago Wednesday, the last American combat troops left Vietnam, a war that had stretched over two decades.

On March 29, 1973, the final platoons of more than three million Americans who had served in the conflict left for American bases in South Vietnam, for ships offshore or bases in the Philippines. Since the U.S. inherited the leading Western role in the war from its former French allies in 1954, more than 58,200 Americans had died in Vietnam.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.