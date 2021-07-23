A 170-unit apartment complex for adults 55 years and older is being proposed at the corner of Shevlin Hixon Drive and SW Columbia Street, across the street from Riverbend Park in Bend, but has generated concern because of a possible height variance.
The developer, Brighton Development Inc., is seeking to build an “active adult community,” with a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, a pool, outdoor plaza, fitness studios and other amenities, according to city documents. It would be called Bri at Old Mill District, according to city documents.
But more than a dozen residents have taken issue with the developer’s request for a height variance, which would let the building be five stories, or 60 feet, tall. The zoning on this land currently only allows for a building to be 45 feet tall.
The first level would be parking while the rest would be residential, according to plan documents.
The land, which sits adjacent to Deschutes Brewery, is roughly 3 acres and is often used as overflow parking for people using Riverbend Park.
Opponents object to the height out of concerns that a building this tall would be “out of character” for the area and would compound issues at an already congested area. Several questioned the need for another story, when no commercial uses are being offered at the site.
“It may seem like a small variance change, but it is huge to all of Bend's residents who love and cherish the river amenities that give Bend it's charm,” said Lois Ross, a Bend resident, in an email to the city. “That charm and desirability is fading with each variance issued for larger and larger buildings.”
In a letter submitted to the city, Jonathan Wardle, of Brighton Development, argued the need for a higher height limit.
“The 55+ age restricted requirement will have less infrastructure impacts, such as transportation and schools, as compared to conventional multi-family,” the letter stated. “This is an appropriate location for high density residential given the concentration of employment, services, entertainment and recreation.”
Denise LaBuda, the director of communications at the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, said she understands people’s concerns about height. But the need for senior living spaces in Central Oregon is big, she said, and proposed projects like this could help.
One of the challenges of finding housing for seniors is that most homes are not designed to accommodate their needs, like wider bathroom doors or lower countertops, she said.
‘We are very excited to see these units come onto the design table,” LaBuda said.
Building more senior housing adds these kinds of options to the housing stock, and could possibly encourage people who are otherwise staying in their homes due to a lack of options to move, which frees up that housing for other residents, LaBuda said.
“You need to be thinking about the housing stock as you build your community moving forward,” she said. “If you can manage to do that for seniors, it will be accommodating for all.”
The public comment period for the height variance is closed. City staff will review the application and make a decision in the next 30 to 45 days, said Russ Grayson, the city’s community development director.
The city considers factors like whether the location and size of the proposed structure will have an impact on property values and the livability of the surrounding area, or whether it would be “harmonious” with the natural environment and existing development, according to the Bend development code.
Whether the height deviation is necessary, and whether it impacts views, also gets considered.
Once the variance is either approved or denied, then the applicant would need to submit a site plan, Grayson said.
