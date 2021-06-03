A five-vehicle collision backed up southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 97 in Bend for about an hour Thursday afternoon.
Two people were transported to St. Charles Bend with injuries. An investigation into the cause of the wreck was ongoing, said Bend Police Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak.
"We're still interviewing people," she said. "It's possible it was a 100% rear-end collision, but it could also be something else, like someone swerved to the shoulder before they hit."
The wreck was reported around 4:30 p.m. near the Empire Avenue onramp by U.S. Highway 20.
Northbound traffic was also affected as drivers slowed near the collision.
