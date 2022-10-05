Protests Tear Gas

A demonstrator kneels and uses a makeshift shield as federal agents launch tear gas during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland on July 29, 2020.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP file

PORTLAND — A jury on Tuesday awarded $40,000 to a woman who sued the city of Portland over police use of force at a 2020 protest against police brutality, agreeing police used unreasonable force against her and committed battery.

Erin Wenzel sued the city for assault, battery and negligence, claiming that on Aug. 14, 2020, an officer “ran at her and violently slammed into her with a nightstick” while she was leaving the area as police had instructed, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. After she stood up, she said another officer pushed her.

