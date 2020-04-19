The state must hold four separate trials for Homer Jackson — one for each of the women he’s accused of killing over the course of 10 years in the 1980s — because the murders don’t reflect a distinct “signature crime,” a judge has ruled.
Each woman was African American, worked as a prostitute in Portland and died from asphyxiation, but there are many differences in their cases, Multnomah County Judge Michael Greenlick concluded, including the women’s ages, how they were killed , their injuries, where their bodies were found and the type of DNA evidence discovered.
“Despite some similarities, it is not possible to conclude that the methodology utilized in these case is so distinctive as to earmark the acts as the handiwork of the accused,’’ the judge said in a 10-page order.
Greenlick also downplayed the significance of the DNA evidence that police have offered.
It doesn’t prove that Jackson killed any of the women nor does it prove Jackson was even present at the time of their deaths, considering that there were multiple DNA profiles found on or near each of the bodies, Greenlick said.
The ruling marks the second significant setback to the state. Greenlick previously suppressed an alleged confession made by Jackson.
Jackson, now 60, was originally taken into custody in a high-profile arrest five years ago, accused of being a serial killer in deaths of four women in the 1980s. After the confession ruling, prosecutors dropped all charges in one of the killings, the 1983 death of Essie Jackson, and added charges in a 1993 killing.
The judge pointed out that the state in its own legal filings acknowledged that “without the evidence considered as a whole,’’ it’s unlikely that prosecutors can prove the crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.
The prosecution will seek an expedited appeal of Greenlick’s decision to the Oregon Supreme Court.
