Saturday brought a second fatality in as many days at Mt. Bachelor ski area, where a 60-year-old man succumbed to his injuries from a skiing accident, according to ski area officials. He was not identified.
Details of the accident and on which run it took place were unavailable, but ski area officials expressed shock and sadness at the tragedy.
The Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded around 12:35 p.m. Saturday to a skier injury, resort spokeswoman Leigh Capozzi said in a press release.
"After assessing the injuries, Ski Patrol contacted Deschutes County 911 to dispatch a medical helicopter," the release said.
The skier, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ski patrollers to the first aid room at West Village, where care was transferred to Bend Fire & Rescue, Capozzi said. A medical helicopter landed, but ultimately was called off, she said.
“Unfortunately, the skier succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:25 p.m.,” Capozzi said.
“The team at Mt. Bachelor is heartbroken to learn of our guest’s tragic passing and offers our deepest sympathies and support to his family and friends,” Capozzi said.
Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod released this statement Saturday:
"We are heartbroken and in shock that two of our guests have tragically passed away on our mountain in the past two days. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of those who passed. The entire Mt. Bachelor community is grieving with you tonight.
"I am extraordinarily grateful to those who responded to these incidents including the guests who initially assisted our outstanding Patrol team, and for the emergency services and law enforcement personnel who worked with our teams during these difficult events.
"We all cherish the freedom and joy we receive from time spent in the mountains, but times like this are a reminder that risk is ever present in our sport, even on the most spectacular of days," McLeod said.
Nearly 24 hours earlier, a 66-year-old skier was injured Friday afternoon and later succumbed to his injuries. The man was not identified.
The ski patrol assessed his injuries and called 911 to request a medical helicopter. The man was transported from a landing zone in the West Village parking lot. The helicopter was called off after the man was pronounced dead around 1 p.m., according to ski area resort officials.
