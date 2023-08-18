A cougar spotted Thursday morning in northwest Bend could be the same one reported Saturday in a nearby neighborhood on Awbrey Butte.

Bend Police received a report of cougar sighting at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of NW Remarkable Drive. This comes five days after a cougar was spotted in the yard of a resident’s home in the 2500 block of NW O’Brien Court on Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

