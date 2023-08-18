A cougar spotted Thursday morning in northwest Bend could be the same one reported Saturday in a nearby neighborhood on Awbrey Butte.
Bend Police received a report of cougar sighting at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of NW Remarkable Drive. This comes five days after a cougar was spotted in the yard of a resident’s home in the 2500 block of NW O’Brien Court on Saturday at 11:05 a.m.
State wildlife officials say there is no way to know for sure if the two cougar sightings are of the same cougar, but it wouldn’t surprise them, said Michelle Dennehy, communications coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“Cougars are territorial, so it’s not super likely that you’re going to have a bunch of different cougars in the same area,” Dennehy said.
Dennehy said the department is currently posting warning signs in the northwest Bend neighborhoods where a cougar was seen.
“The cougar population in general is extremely healthy in Oregon,” she said. “We have over 6,000 cougars of all classes.”
The department sees more cougar activity near northeast and southwest Oregon due to habitat. The Blue Mountains, north of La Grande, are a stronghold for cougars, and their territorial tendencies lead them to spread out a lot.
“If you hear of cougars killing pets or being seen repeatedly in daylight in neighborhoods, then we get more concerned and recommend people report it to us or obviously call 911 if it’s an emergency,” Dennehy said.
NW Remarkable Drive and NW O’Brien Court are within a five-minute drive of each other. Central Oregon Community College is within a 10-minute drive of both neighborhoods.
Cory Darling, director of campus safety and emergency management at COCC, said cougar sightings are not very frequent, but occur every now and then near the campus since it is located in a forested area.
“We have a lot of folks on campus that are running in the early morning hours and dusk,” Darling said. “We did put out an emergency alert to our campus just to make people aware that we have had a cougar sighting and to be extremely aware of your surroundings because there is a potential for wildlife on campus.”
Bend Police advised the public to keep pets secure and on leash, and cautioned community members to remain alert to their surroundings.
People should stay especially alert in the dawn and dusk hours, according to ODFW guidelines. That is when cougars are most active. Try to keep pets indoors during those early-morning or late-evening hours, and make sure to keep them and any livestock sheltered overnight.
Feeding other wildlife may attract cougars, and be aware of places in your neighborhood where elk or deer typically gather, as they may attract cougars as well.
Though there were two cougar reports this week, the last-reported cougar sighting was on June 18, when Bend resident David Willingham spotted a cougar in Shevlin Park.
