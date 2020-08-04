A new roundabout at 27th Street, Butler Market Road and Empire Avenue in Bend will partially open to traffic Aug. 11, according to city officials.
This partial opening will let northbound and southbound traffic use 27th Street and Empire Avenue.
Residents of the Nasu Park, Marys Grace and Monticello Estates neighborhoods will continue to use detours while the Deschutes Market Road and Butler Market Road roundabout remains under construction, according to the city.
The east side of the 27th Street, Butler Market Road, and Empire Avenue roundabout will open in late August, coinciding with the opening of the Deschutes Market Road and Butler Market Road roundabout. The west side will open in late September or early October.
Detour routes for drivers and pedestrians can be found online at www.bendoregon.gov/empire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.