Voters in Redmond, Tumalo and Terrebonne will once again see a school bond on their general election ballot Nov. 3. If passed, the $27.5 million bond measure will build 12 new classrooms, make safety and security upgrades, and more — all without raising the property tax rate.
"We realized that dollars are tight for our community members right now, so we tried to balance what our district's needs are with what our community's needs are," said Tim Carpenter, chairman of the Redmond school board.
Because of the recent economic downturn, the school district was able to refinance existing bonds, saving taxpayers millions, said Kathy Steinert, the district's financial director. This will allow the tax rate to remain as-is, even if the bond passes, she said.
Furthermore, the district will receive an additional state-funded grant of $7.6 million, but only if voters approve the bond. This won't add to the district's debt, Steinert added.
"This is money reallocated to Redmond, with no strings attached to the taxpayer," she said. "It’s a super compelling reason to support the bond.”
The school board — which unanimously agreed to put the bond on the November ballot at its Wednesday meeting — hopes these financial incentives will spur Redmond voters to approve this ask.
"It’s really appealing to taxpayers to know they’re investing in the future of their schools without raising tax rates," board member Liz Goodrich told The Bulletin Friday.
The proposed bond would build six new classrooms each at Vern Patrick and Tom McCall elementary schools, to avoid overcrowding. Those schools are located in Redmond's rapidly growing west and north sides.
The bond would also fund school facility improvements districtwide, from secure school entrances to asbestos abatement to energy-efficient lighting and windows. Schools would also receive technology upgrades, according to district spokeswoman Kelly Jenkins.
It's a similar package to the failed $70 million Redmond school bond from 2018, but with a major piece missing — replacing the aging M.A. Lynch Elementary.
Lynch Elementary, built in 1965, has many structural deficiencies, such as a roof that sags during heavy snowfall. But a bond big enough to replace an entire school would cost too much to guarantee voters the tax rate wouldn't be raised, Steinert said.
District leaders' tentative plan is to wait until 2024 to ask voters to replace Lynch Elementary. That year, a successful $110 million bond from 2008 — which built Ridgeview High School and Sage Elementary School, among other upgrades — will expire, and a new, large bond could replace it without raising taxes, Jenkins said.
“This is a two-bond plan that would allow us to not increase the current tax rate, but spread it out over time," she said.
Goodrich said waiting for a more opportune time to replace Lynch Elementary is a smart decision.
“The voters weren’t excited about that on the last bond," she said. “This work we’re doing with this bond will set us up to look at the Lynch issue in the future."
A July poll showed that 56% of Redmond-area voters would support the bond, Jenkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.