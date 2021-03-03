A $26 million project to fix an aging, collapsed stormwater pipe under Newport Avenue that could lead to flooding if not addressed will prompt multiple detours and closures for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, for the next several months.
Starting March 21, the city of Bend will begin work on the busy road between Ninth Street and College Way, rebuilding failing and aging stormwater infrastructure, replacing water distribution pipes and installing new sidewalks and other amenities in this area. The work is expected to last until the fall of 2022.
The timing for the project is driven by the fact there is an existing stormwater pipe under Newport Avenue that is structurally compromised, said George Franklet, a principal engineer with the city. This is due to the fact the pipe is more than 50 years old and has had more cars driving over it, and more frequently, than it was originally designed for, he said.
“We don’t want to do it on a schedule where (the city is) reacting to something that isn’t operational any longer,” Franklet said.
If the pipe wasn’t fixed, there could be flooding issues, Franklet said.
The project will also improve the quality of and reduce the amount of stormwater discharged into the Deschutes River, according to the city’s website.
Excavation will begin at 10th Street and Newport Avenue. Starting in April, the Ninth Street and Nashville Avenue roundabout will be closed through August. Nashville Avenue will also be closed in this time.
People traveling west on Newport will be rerouted onto Sixth Street, and those going east will be rerouted onto 11th Street, according to the city’s website.
The second phase of the project, which is slated to begin in July, will impact the section of Newport between Ninth and 12th streets. Detours will be provided in this area off College Way and Portland Avenue, but only at night, as most of the construction there will happen between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., Franklet said.
“That was really to recognize the pandemic situation has been hard on everybody, but especially hard on businesses,” Franklet said. “So we wanted to be as accommodating as we could.”
The money for the project will come from several city funds, including stormwater, water reclamation, water, transportation construction, and the Americans with Disabilities Act funds, Franklet said.
The city is hosting a virtual open house about the Newport Avenue improvements that will last until March 12. Those interested can attend on the city’s website.
