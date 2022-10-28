Voters in the Bend-La Pine school district are being asked to approve a $249.7 million bond measure that would fund a major modernization of Bend High School and key security features across the district, including new locks on every classroom door.

Measure 9-155, which is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, would fund dozens of projects across the district’s 33 schools. Officials say that with refinancing and the retirement of existing bonds, Deschutes County taxpayers would see no increase on their property tax bills.

