Voters in the Bend-La Pine school district are being asked to approve a $249.7 million bond measure that would fund a major modernization of Bend High School and key security features across the district, including new locks on every classroom door.
Measure 9-155, which is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, would fund dozens of projects across the district’s 33 schools. Officials say that with refinancing and the retirement of existing bonds, Deschutes County taxpayers would see no increase on their property tax bills.
“What’s great is it benefits every school and it doesn’t increase taxes,” said Melissa Barnes Dholakia, Bend-La Pine School Board president.
The 89 projects covered by the proposed bond were selected around a year ago by the school board’s sites and facilities committee, which convenes every five years.
One of those projects would add new interior handles and locking mechanisms to 3,000 Bend-La Pine classroom and office doors. Current doors in the district can be locked, but a key is required. The new locks would allow anyone inside a classroom to lock the door without a key.
They’re also designed to show people outside the room that the door is locked.
Several of the new locks are in use at the recently modernized Pilot Butte Middle School.
Superintendent Steve Cook said the idea to replace classroom locks did not come in response to incidents of gun violence, like the one in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 21 people, or the Aug. 28 shooting at a Bend Safeway store that left two dead.
“Unfortunately, schools and districts have had to have an eye on school security, quite frankly, for the past 25 years,” Cook said. “It’s work that we’ve been doing for a while to stay up with the most current technology and invest in our schools in a way that makes the most sense for our taxpayers.”
The cost to change the locks across the district is about $5.5 million.
The district’s previous bond, passed in 2017, paid for secure fencing that limits points of access at school campuses. That work is now complete, but the district remains focused on student safety, which is a consistent concern voiced by parents in the district, said Barnes Dholakia.
“Experts are recommending that all of our classrooms and office spaces be able to be locked from the inside by a teacher,” she said.
The district was assisted on the lock proposal by security consultants, but the Bend Police Department, which staffs several school resource officers in the district, was not involved in the development of the plan.
Daily maintenance costs are covered through the district’s operating budget, but in Oregon, funding major school projects is done through local option levies. Bend-area voters have supported every proposed Bend-La Pine Schools levy since 1998.
After security, the bond’s other top priorities are maintenance and modernization, and the largest portion of the bond would go toward the aging Bend High School, built in 1955. Construction of new buildings and classrooms at Bend High on NE Sixth Street is expected to cost $148 million, and other required site improvements are budgeted at $24.5 million. Demolition and pre-construction site work account for an additional $5 million.
Additionally, the bond would provide:
• $10.8 million for roof replacement
• $3.9 million for fire alarm modernization
• $2.5 million for seismic reinforcements
• $610,000 to modernize HVAC systems
• $590,000 to upgrade the La Pine school bus dispatch center
• $656,000 to modernize tennis courts at Summit High School
The latest bond proposal does not call for new school construction. Enrollment in the district peaked in 2019 with around 18,500 students. Though Deschutes County saw steady population growth through the pandemic, the district currently enrolls around 17,500 students.
With the recent construction of Caldera High School and North Star Elementary School, the next addition to the district will likely be a middle or elementary school, the development of which Cook said would take at least five years.
