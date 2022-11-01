A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in Madras Monday night and later died during a medical helicopter ride to St. Charles Bend.
The shooting occurred about 7:45 p.m. as Halloween trick-or-treaters wandered through the Strawberry Heights neighborhood, a housing development in Madras, said Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche Tuesday morning.
Leriche said the victim was from Madras but did not disclose his name. He said the shooting is under investigation.
He said many people were on the street trick-or-treating at the time of the shooting and added that law enforcement officials are trying to reach them.
"What a horrible scenario for parents to be taking their child out for a good fun activity and then to have that happen in the neighborhood that you’re trick or treating in," Leriche said when reached by phone Tuesday.
People with information about the shooting are being asked to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Dispatch.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
