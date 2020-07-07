Donovan Jividen, a 21-year-old software development engineer, is running for the Bend City Council.
Jividen, who was born and raised in Bend, is challenging incumbent Chris Piper, who is running to keep the seat he was appointed to in 2019, and Megan Perkins, the co-founder of the social justice nonprofit Embrace Bend.
Jividen, who works for the Bend-based software company Kollective Technologies Inc., said he wants to be on the Bend City Council to give back to the community he has called home his entire life.
He also said he would make it a priority to listen to people in the community who work in the service and hospitality industries. Not too long ago, Jividen himself was working at Little Pizza Paradise in Bend to pay for his computer information systems degree at Central Oregon Community College.
He knows how little time he and his peers had to get involved with politics.
“I had no time to be involved with the politics that I knew affected me,” Jividen said.
If elected, Jividen said he would advocate for more affordable housing, effective transportation systems and providing more sustainable jobs.
“We need affordable housing to actually sustain the people who live here,” Jividen said.
One of his proposals would be to change the zoning at Juniper Ridge, which is a 1,500-acre undeveloped parcel of land in northeast Bend intended for light industrial use, to allow for more affordable housing. His idea would be to encourage more developers by reducing system development charges for those willing to build housing at Juniper Ridge that the average service worker could afford.
“We have the space to accommodate what we need,” he said. “We need action and a solid plan.”
It is also important to Jividen that Bend focus on diversifying the economy. He has seen how many of his peers in the service industry have been affected by layoffs or having their hours cut due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we are to be further prepared for something like this happening again, we need more sustainable jobs in areas that aren’t directly tied to (tourism),” Jividen said.
Four Bend City Council positions are up for election in November. The filing period is open through Aug. 25. Due to COVID-19, candidates can choose to pay a $25 fee instead of collecting signatures to get on the ballot.
