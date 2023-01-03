Oregon Senate approves statewide rent control

Tenant advocates are planning to ask the Oregon Legislature to limit rent increases when the 2023 session begins on Jan. 17.

Oregon’s annual cap in rent increases increased from 9.9% in 2022 to 14.6% on Jan. 1 because of inflationary adjustments. In Portland, landlords have to pay relocation expenses if a tenant moves because they raise rents by 10% or more.

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

I'm all for owning scarcity, but is there a worse asset class in Oregon?

Report Add Reply

