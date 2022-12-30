There was no shortage of news in 2022.

In Central Oregon, 2022 was a year of shocking deaths that took place in quiet produce aisles, on idyllic rivers and icy ski slopes and in the throes of addiction.

Emergency personnel respond to the shooting at Safeway near U.S. Highway 20 and NE 27th Street in Bend on Aug. 28. A gunman shot and killed two people before taking his own life.
Cattle rancher JoHanna Symons uses an ATV to wrangle cattle at Symons Beef Co. north of Madras in April. Symons' herd is considerably smaller than in previous years due to the drought.
Ian Cranston, center, and his attorneys listen on Nov. 16 as the verdict is read during his trial in the fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. in the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend.
Shawnda Jennings, right, a peer support specialist for Ideal Option, a drug rehabilitation program, right, embraces Mary Bishop, who is recovering from fentanyl addiction.
April Witteveen, Crook County Library director of library services, stands in the children’s section of the library in Prineville on Dec. 6. Crook County Library has been under community pressure to label children’s books that reflect the LGBTQ community and remove them from the children’s section, an effort that concerns advocates of intellectual freedom. 
A sign tells visitors in May that the surf wave at the Bend Whitewater Park remains closed. The Bend Park & Recreation District put surfing on hold while investigating the drowning death of 17-year-old surfer Ben Murphy.
