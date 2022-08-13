Four positions are up for grabs on the Bend City Council in this year's general election, and 11 prospective candidates have entered the race. Six of those entered just this month. The deadline to enter the race is Aug. 30.
The positions available are:
• Position No. 4 is the most crowded race on the council with four prospective candidates. The winner will serve the remaining two terms after its elected councilor, Rita Schenkelberg, resigned in May. Councilor Stephen Sehgal currently holds the seat by appointment. He initially intended to run for a different seat this election, but he decided this week to withdraw due to health concerns.
• Position No. 5 is current Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell's position. She decided not to run again. Councilor Mo Mitchell was appointed to fill Goodman-Campbell's council seat when Goodman-Campbell was appointed mayor. Mitchell has also decided not to run this election.
• Position No. 6 is currently held by Councilor Barb Campbell who, instead of running again for the same seat, opted to run for the remaining two-year term of Position No. 4.
• The seventh seat is the mayoral position, which was formerly held by Sally Russell who resigned in May.
Position No. 4
Barb Campbell
Councilor Barb Campbell has served on the council for eight years, and she said she has the knowledge and experience to make a difference in people's lives, she said.
"I always am advocating for different voices on council, different people, different experiences, different backgrounds. That's me," Campbell said. "I offer a unique voice and I have challenged this council to move in ways that I don't think they would have without me there."
Campbell said she wants to continue the priorities of the current city council. These include equitable access to a healthy environment, public safety services that build trust, affordable housing, multimodal transportation infrastructure and widespread job prosperity.
Karon Johnson
Karon Johnson is a retired lawyer who worked for the Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney and U.S. Department of Justice. She previously served on the Bend Planning Commission and currently sits as the land use chair for the Old Farm District Neighborhood Association. Johnson said she considers herself to be "moderate and middle of the road."
"The city council refuses to answer people's questions, to engage in a real dialogue, a two-way back-and-forth discussion on important issues that seriously impact Bend's livability," Johnson said.
She wants to focus on developing workforce housing and strengthening a shelter code for Bend's unhoused population. "Hope is not a housing policy," she said. Johnson said she also wants to create a "tree protection code" that shrinks the city rights of way from 60 inches to 50 inches to offer more room for mature trees.
Bill Olsen
Bill Olsen is a partially retired, Bend-area real estate broker. He is a Vietnam veteran, and he has previously served in several elected and appointed public positions including the Deschutes County Bar Association disciplinary board for 10 years, the Deschutes Historical Society and the Bend Park & Recreation District board, among others.
"Bend is a special place," Olsen said in an email, "and I believe my participation in its continued growth and development is simply my contribution to our future."
Olsen said one of his main priorities includes addressing Bend's houselessness crisis.
Deborah Harrington submitted a prospective petition for the fourth council seat, but told The Bulletin Thursday that she would no longer be running.
Erlin Taylor
Erlin Taylor has been the owner of Oregon City-based Illume Property Partners for 16 years. She said she wants to build a stronger community through encouraging growth and entrepreneurship within local businesses.
"I care about the things my neighbors are talking about," Taylor said.
Her priorities include addressing housing availability and affordability, job security, accountable public safety and crime reduction. "I just believe that I can bring a new voice and a fresh perspective to how we've managed the city," Taylor said.
Position No. 5
Ariel Mendez
Ariel Mendez is a political science instructor at Oregon State University-Cascades and a member of the Bend Park & Recreation District board. He believes that Bend's biggest potential is in transportation.
Mendez wants to expand urban trail systems, build safe crossings and build the Bend bikeway. He said he wants to continue the work he's done with the community in his position on the park board making neighborhoods more walkable and accessible. Other priorities include adding to the city's housing supply to increase affordability and focusing on research-based solutions to houselessness.
"One simple way to think about growth in Bend is: Does it work for our kids?" Mendez said. "If it works for kids, chances are, it can work for everybody else including older adults and disabled people."
Sean Sipe
Sean Sipe, an area real estate broker and the son of House District 53 candidate Michael Sipe, said he wants to work toward returning to the Bend he remembers.
"I've heard feedback from a lot of my peers that the city has taken a direction that doesn't feel like Bend used to." Sipe said. "I think Bend is too good a place lose."
His first priority is to strategically align resources with those who are actively seeking relief from houslessness, he said. Sipe also wants to address workforce housing. He said he believes if someone is working 40 hours a week, they should be able to afford to live in Bend. Sipe said he also wants to prioritize overall improvements to infrastructure and attention to general safety through a "return to law and order."
Position No. 6
Julie Brown
Julia Brown, a retired IT project manager, said she feels invested in Bend. She said her son owns a small manufacturing company in the area called Earthy Mama.
"I want to work for the greater good of the Bend community," Brown said.
Her No. 1 priority is helping Bend's unhoused individuals by categorizing the population by their individual needs, she said. These categories include people who lost their houses during the pandemic, unhoused veterans, and unhoused people struggling with addiction. Other priorities include giving jobs back to Bend that don't cause detriment to the environment, addressing traffic and transportation and ensuring public safety in the form of "law and order but the protect and serve kind," Brown said.
Rick Johns
Rick Johns, a downtown business owner, initially submitted a petition to run for mayor in June. He said current mayoral candidate Chris Piper approached him, which led Johns to the conclusion that a council seat would be just as effective a way to be involved instead of mayor.
"Mayor seemed like the right thing to do, but once I began to listen to people of reason, I realized that it was a better path to go for council," said Johns.
He said as a council member, he wants to focus on the "proper appropriation" of taxpayer funds, an examination of the transportation bond, neighborhood preservation and homelessness.
Mike Riley
Mike Riley, executive director of The Environmental Center, a local, sustainability-based non-profit, is running for city council because he is invested in keeping Bend a great place to live, work, play, raise a family and retire, he said.
"I want to make sure that we keep our community livable, affordable and safe for everybody that calls this place home," Riley said
Among his core issues are a reliably funded transportation system that meets everyone's needs, affordable housing, a reexamination of the urban grown boundary, alleviating burdens for local businesses and climate action.
Position No. 7: Mayor
Melanie Kebler
Current city councilor and attorney Melanie Kebler decided to vie for the mayor position in June. She said she wants to be a leader in making sure both the council and city of Bend as a whole are welcoming and inclusive.
"I really care deeply about this city where I grew up, and I want to lead Bend fulfill our potential as a growing city," Kebler said.
Her priorities include continuing the work of addressing Bend's housing crisis, safety and connectivity within the transportation system and climate action. Kebler said she is a major proponent of transparency so that the public can understand the decisions the council makes and why they make them. Kebler said, "I'm not afraid to speak up against injustice and to talk about the issues that are affecting Bendites every day."
Chris Piper
Former city councilor Chris Piper decided to run for mayor this winter, intending to unseat former mayor Sally Russell before she resigned. Piper wants to "check his party hat at the door" and embody the nonpartisan nature of the council.
"I look at this as an opportunity for us to really build stronger community engagement with the city," Piper said.
He said he wants to prioritize public safety by creating an incentives-based budget for the hiring and retention of first responders. Piper said he also wants to take action to encourage greater participation with the public by communicating consistently with neighborhood associations. Other priorities include addressing houslessness and transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.