Four positions are up for grabs on the Bend City Council in this year's general election, and 11 prospective candidates have entered the race. Six of those entered just this month. The deadline to enter the race is Aug. 30. 

The positions available are:

CampbellBarb.jpeg

Barb Campbell
TaylorErlin.jpg

Erlin Taylor
MendezAriel.jpeg

Ariel Mendez
SipeSean1.jpg

Sean Sipe
JohnsRick.jpeg

Rick Johns
RileyMike.jpg

Mike Riley
KeblerMelanie.jpg

Melanie Kebler
PiperChris.jpg

Chris Piper
