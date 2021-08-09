The 2021 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo saw the highest revenue ever generated in the event's 101-year history, despite lower overall attendance compared to previous years.
Due to pandemic related health concerns, capacity restrictions were set at 25,000 attendees per day this year due to COVID-19. The event normally sets the cap at 50,000 attendees per day. The event drew 296,940 attendees in 2019, and some 100,000 this year, according to Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center executive director Geoff Hinds.
Nonetheless, Friday, July 30 was the highest revenue generating day in the event's history with 20,038 tickets sold, and Saturday was close behind, according to Hinds.
“Certainly the overall revenue and attendance was a tremendous success, and having two of the highest producing days in the fair's 101-year history on Friday and Saturday back to back was a fantastic way to start the weekend for this year's fair,” Hinds said.
Deschutes County Fair organizers invested in a new ticketing system this year that provides comprehensive data about the event, including attendance and revenue rates.
The previous record for attendance revenue was set in 2019. But according to the new ticketing system, 2021 surpassed 2019 in attendance revenue by 25%, Hinds said.
Additionally, revenue records were set this year at the carnival, the youth livestock auction and food and beverage.
The carnival generated 26.69% more revenue than 2019, and food and beverage revenue increased 24.38%.
The youth livestock auction generated a whopping $1,651,948 in total proceeds, and add-ons are still being collected. In 2019, the previous record setter, the auction generated just under $1,500,000.
“I think the livestock auction was a tremendous event, supporting our youth and seeing the community come out for that,” Hinds said.
On top of being a record setter, Hinds said the fair was an overall success.
“I really enjoyed the concert series and many other activities on the grounds,” he said. “We got great feedback about the parrots and the parrot show. Some of them were flying inches above people’s heads, and it was amazing to see different macaws and other exotic birds that you don’t normally see at a county fair.”
Overall, Hinds said he was grateful that the fair was able to happen despite being a challenging year.
“Fair organizers were honored to invite our community back in a safe and responsible way,” he said. “And we are honored that our community chose to join us.”
