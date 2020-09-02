Educating the Latino population and other marginalized groups in Central Oregon about the importance of filling out the 2020 Census has been a difficult task for Carolina Afre, an outreach specialist for the Latino Community Association.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it hard to connect with people in-person and false rumors of a citizenship question on the census has made many noncitizens skeptical about the process, Afre said.
Still, Afre has found ways to connect with people remotely and educate them about why it is important to have an accurate census, the official count of every person in the United States done every 10 years.
“Once they understand the reasons why and what it’s going to bring to our community and how easy it is to complete it, then they are just glad they did it,” Afre said.
“It’s going to make a change in a positive way.”
Afre works with minority groups in Deschutes County, while another Latino Community Association census coordinator, Antonia Botero, works with those groups in Jefferson and Crook counties. Their work is being funded by a $38,000 grant from the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette, through its Oregon Census Hard to Count Campaign.
Afre, 36, was born in Mexico and moved to the United States in 2000. She relates to many of the people she is reaching about the census. She explains how the census is used to help the federal government determine funding in Oregon for several social service programs, including Head Start, SNAP, school lunches, housing and medical assistance.
Accurate census results could also give Oregon a sixth seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“If you complete the census, that’s going to be a way for our government to know how many people are in the state,” Afre said. “How many community centers our community needs and how many schools.”
Afre interacts with many noncitizens and those who have never filled out the census before. Many noncitizens are discouraged about participating, especially after an effort last year by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. That effort was blocked by federal judges, but fears about a citizenship question still exist, Afre said.
“The census doesn’t ask for a Social Security number or a citizen question,” Afre said. “That is out of the picture. You don’t have to worry about it.”
A large portion of the Oregon population is made up of noncitizens.
One in nine Oregonians, or about 456,000 people, lives with at least one noncitizen, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In Central Oregon, Deschutes County has 3,481 foreign-born Latino residents, according to data from the Latino Community Association. Crook County has 396 foreign-born Latino residents and Jefferson County has 1,221.
Afre also reminds residents that a U.S. Census Bureau worker may come to their door in the next few weeks to follow up if they have not filled out the census. The deadline to submit the census by phone, mail or online is Sept. 30.
Over the past six months, since she was assigned to work as a census coordinator, Afre feels she has made a difference. She is noticing more people in the local Latino community are more informed about the census then they may have been in years past.
“Being counted in the census is a way to make everyone know we are here and we also count,” Afre said. “And that we are part of this community.”
