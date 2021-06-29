As the temperature soared to 109 degrees, firefighters battled a brush fire in southeast Redmond that closed surrounding streets and had grown to 20 acres Tuesday afternoon.
The Antler Fire is near SE Evergreen Avenue off Highway 126, according to Kacey Davey, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. State Highway 126 was closed.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office issued the following evacuation notices:
The following areas are being asked to evacuate: U.S. Highway 97 to E Antler Avenue, SE 9th Street to state Highway 126.
The following areas are under an evacuation advisory: Northwest of E Antler Avenue to NE 9th Street.
The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center was preparing to be an evacuation shelter site, said center director Geoff Hinds.
The first report of the fire came in around 12:15 p.m., said Kassidy Kerns, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service. The fire is currently 20 acres.
Just after 2 p.m. fire agencies reported they were responding to a new fire in the same vicinity as the Antler Fire, northeast of Redmond near the Redmond Air Center. This fire was estimated to be 2 acres burning actively, according to fire agencies.
Kerns could not confirm whether structures were threatened as of early Tuesday afternoon. The cause is under investigation.
Fire crews are stationed NE Antler Avenue and 9th Street, according to Davey.
This story will be updated.
