A 2-year-old was accidently killed Thursday when the child was run over by a vehicle at a property on Charles Road in Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office deputies, Crook County Fire and Rescue crew and Oregon State Police troopers responded to the property at 5:58 p.m. and attempted living saving measures to the child, who was transported to St. Charles Prineville. The child was later pronounced dead.
An investigation determined the incident was an accident, according to the sheriff’s office. The identity of the child and others involved have not yet been released.
