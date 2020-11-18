Two people were killed and two injured in a fiery vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that closed U.S. Highway 97 in both directions about a mile south of La Pine.
A pickup truck and a rental moving van collided head-on in the southbound lane around 12:50 p.m., near the highway's intersection at Jack Pine Loop, according to the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District. Both vehicles caught fire because of the crash, fire officials said.
It is still unclear which vehicle was headed in what direction, or how the crash occurred, said the fire district's Capt. Fred Franklin.
The two people who were injured were taken to St. Charles Bend by paramedics. The identities of the four people have not been released.
Oregon State Police troopers were investigating the cause of the crash throughout the afternoon, said Capt. Tim Fox, state police spokesperson. He did not have any more details beyond that.
The highway will be closed for an extended period so law enforcement can investigate, according to Peter Murphy, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
“Apparently ... it will take some time to reconstruct what took place," Murphy said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no detours for drivers to get around the crash, Murphy said.
