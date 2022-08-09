lightning

A lightning storm rolled through Bend on Tuesday, sparking fires and damaging electrical equipment.  

 Courtesy of Daniel Zatz

Two rounds of lightning, first Tuesday morning and again in the afternoon, caused electrical problems around Bend, and started small fires that were quickly put out.

The first burst of lightning, from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, caused alarm and electrical issues at residences and businesses, including Silver Moon Brewing which experienced electrical damage to some of its equipment, said Dan Derlacki, the city of Bend’s deputy fire marshal.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

