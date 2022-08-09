Two rounds of lightning, first Tuesday morning and again in the afternoon, caused electrical problems around Bend, and started small fires that were quickly put out.
The first burst of lightning, from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, caused alarm and electrical issues at residences and businesses, including Silver Moon Brewing which experienced electrical damage to some of its equipment, said Dan Derlacki, the city of Bend’s deputy fire marshal.
Around 2 p.m., a second burst of lightning caused about a dozen fires around town, all of them igniting individual trees and nearby brush, he said. None of the fires spread.
“Luckily, the rain kept it under control,” Derlacki said about midafternoon. "It is calming down now, but we still have engines on two of the fires.”
The fires around town were about a tenth of an acre or less, Derlacki said. The fire department plans to keep an eye on the areas that were stuck.
“The lightning could have hit and the rain snuffed it out, but it still could hold over,” Derlacki said. “It is not unheard of.”
Thunderstorms also started more than 70 fires Tuesday on federal lands: in the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, the Prineville District of Bureau of Land Management and the Crooked River National Grasslands, said Christie Shaw, a spokesperson for Central Oregon's wildfire information service.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
