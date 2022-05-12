Firefighters in La Pine rescued two cats after responding to a structure fire, but several other cats are feared dead.
Two firefighters were injured while saving the cats from the burning house, the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District said Thursday in a news release.
On Wednesday at around 7 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at 15163 Ponderosa Loop, the fire district said in the news release.
When firefighters arrived, they found the only occupant of the manufactured home had escaped through the bedroom window, the release said. The home was badly damaged by the flames, and up to 14 cats were inside.
"Firefighters were able to reach through windows and rescue two cats, however the fate of the others are currently unknown and due to the significant damage are believed to have perished in the fire," the release said.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
