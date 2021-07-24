crime scene tape with red and blue lights on the background

Eugene Police took two people into custody following a shooting at the fairgrounds Saturday.

People called 911 about shots fired at the Lane County Fairgrounds at about 4 p.m., according to a news release.

Two people were shot but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said in the release.

The county fair started Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

