A Cessna 182 with a family of four on board crashed in Wallowa County on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Wallowa County Sheriff Steve Rogers said both parents were transported by air ambulance for medical treatment. The two children were not injured.
The crash, which happened at Memloose Airstrip, is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The airstrip is in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest southeast of Imnaha. It’s considered a remote access and emergency services airport by the Oregon Aviation Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.