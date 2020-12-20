Two climbers were rescued Saturday after they got stuck trying to rappel down a cliff at Smith Rock State Park, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said.
Sam Reiser, 24, of Dundee, and Chris Sands, 23, of Lancaster, Pa., were rappelling down a cliff known as "wherever I may roam" when they got stuck about 60 feet off the ground at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, according to a prepared statement from Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant search and rescue coordinator for the sheriff's office.
Reiser called 911 and said that he and Sands were safely attached to the cliff face but could not descend any further because their rope was stuck, Joye said.
A rescue climber who hiked to the top of the trail above Reiser and Sands was able to clear the obstruction that had stopped the climbers, allowing them to safely descend, Joye said.
Neither of the rescued climbers was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.