Two children died in a house fire early Saturday morning east of Alfalfa, according to a press release from the Crook County Sheriff's office.
Other family members managed to escape the blaze in the Juniper Acres subdivision east of Alfalfa, the release said. Cause of the fire is under investigation. The release did specifiy how many were in the family.
Deputies and firefighters responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the blaze off Southeast Cascade Way and Southeast Reservoir Road, sheriff’s Sergeant Javier Sanchez said in a news release.
“Most family members safely made it out of the house,” the sergeant said, but “even with the quick response from law enforcement, Fire and Rescue and residents on scene, two children were not able to get out and are deceased due to the fire.”
Sanchez said the children’s names “won’t be released in respect for the family.”
Agencies that responded to the fire included Bend Fire and Rescue, the Alfalfa Fire District, Oregon State Police, the Crook County District Attorney’s Office and the Prineville Funeral Home.
“The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family during this tragic incident,” Sanchez said.
Anyone with information regarding the fire was asked to contact sheriff's Deputy Chris Beard or Sergeant Brian Bottoms at (541) 447-6398.
