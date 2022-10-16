Police siren
Two children died in a house fire early Saturday morning east of Alfalfa, according to a press release from the Crook County Sheriff's office.

Other family members managed to escape the blaze in the Juniper Acres subdivision east of Alfalfa, the release said. Cause of the fire is under investigation. The release did specifiy how many were in the family.

