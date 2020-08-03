Two Bend Fire & Rescue first responders have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the agency.
Both firefighters are in quarantine in their homes with minimal symptoms.
One of the firefighters was exposed on duty and was tested for COVID-19 at a clinic and sent home for self-isolation. The other was exposed on vacation, took a test when symptoms arose, and did not return to work, according to the agency.
Bend Fire & Rescue requires employees to take a COVID-19 test if they are exposed or begin feeling ill. Then, the employee who was exposed must self-quarantine at home, according to the agency's policy. The employee must have a negative COVID-19 test and be symptom free for 72 hours before returning to work.
In addition to wearing personal protective equipment and following thorough cleaning protocols, Bend Fire & Rescue employees are required to take their temperatures at the beginning and in the middle of every shift to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
