BendFilm has announced the 20 films and filmmakers awarded jury prizes and more than $12,000 at its 2022 BendFilm Festival, wrapping up the in-person component of the festival this weekend. Select titles will stream online through Oct. 23.
2022 BendFilm Festival Jury Award winners:
Best In Show: "You Resemble Me," directed by Dina Amer
Best Outdoor/Environmental Feature: "Au Revoir," directed by Justin Loiselle and Jonathan Ferguson
Best Indigenous Feature: "Uýra: The Rising Forest," directed by Juliana Curi
Best Documentary Feature: "Sam Now," directed by Reed Harkness
Best Narrative Feature: "The Game," directed by Ana Lazarevic
Special Jury Award for Narrative Features: Malek Rahbani for his performance in "Jacir"
Best Editing: Jason Reid and Darren Lund for "Sam Now"
Best Cinematography: Bae Jin Baek for his work on "Unidentified"
Best Director: Elisa Levine and Gabriel Miller for their work on "Sweetheart Deal"
Special Jury Award For Excellence in Personal Filmmaking: "Bad Axe," directed by David Siev
Best Documentary Short: "Meantime," directed by Michael T. Workman
Best Narrative Short: "Enjoy," directed by Saul Abraham
Best Northwest Short: "No Spectators Allowed," directed by Kanani Koster
Special Jury Award for Social Impact: "One Buck Won’t Hurt," directed by Christopher Stoudt
Special Jury Award for Animated Short: "The Seine’s Tears," directed by Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Nicolas Mayeur, Etienne Moulin, Hadrien Pinot, Lisa Vicente, Philippine Singer, Alice Letailleur
Best Animated Short: "Ice Merchants," directed by João Gonzalez
Special Jury Award for Personal Vision: "Babysitting," directed by Patrick Noth
Best Outdoor/Environmental Short: "Monumental Divide," directed by Brian Olliver
Best Indigenous Short: "Daughter of the Sea," directed by Alexis C. Garcia
Best Student Short: "El Carrito," directed by Zahida Pirani
Director Tamara Jenkins was recognized as the Indie Woman of the Year, and actors Tatanka Means and Gary Farmer recognized as Indigenous honorees. The audience awards will be announced Oct. 24, after the streaming portion of the festival concludes. Visit bendfilm.org for more information.
