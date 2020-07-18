Deschutes County voters will see a library bond on their November election ballots for the first time since 1998.
The Deschutes Public Library system is seeking a $195 million bond to build a new library in north Bend, replace the cramped Redmond library and modernize four other branches in downtown Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver.
The library system’s board of directors is pushing forward with the bond despite the sudden economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Library Director Todd Dunkelberg said he hopes voters will still recognize the need of increased library capacity in a region that’s quickly growing.
“We really felt this was the time to make this ask, fully understanding it’s a difficult time for people,”
Dunkelberg said. “We hope to give people hope, that in the midst of all this, we can plan for a brighter future, and this is one step towards that.”
The library system polled Deschutes County residents in February, before COVID-19 hit the region, about their willingness to vote for a library bond. Of those surveyed, 63% said they’d vote for a bond at that time, Dunkelberg said.
Despite Central Oregon, and the world, being a wildly different financial place now, the library system didn’t do an updated, COVID-era poll.
“For us, this election will be a poll,” Dunkelberg said. “With things changing so rapidly, we didn’t feel like it behooves us to dig into polling right now.”
The $195 million bond would cost homeowners about 40 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or about $78 annually for an average Deschutes County household, Dunkelberg said.
The most noticeable upgrade the bond promises is a 115,000 square foot new branch, dubbed the Central Library, that library leaders have planned for years.
Earlier this year, the library system spent $1.35 million for a plot of land west of the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Robal Road, next to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The highway-adjacent location is meant to be easy to access for all corners of Deschutes County.
The Central Library would become the largest library in Deschutes County, larger than two average Safeway stores put together. All the libraries in the county combined equal about 80,000 square feet of space.
The new branch would allow the library system to double its current collection of books, movies and more materials, Dunkelberg said. It would also house all the system’s administrative offices, freeing up more space for patrons at the Downtown Bend library.
“This is a huge need for us, with how much the population has grown,” Dunkelberg said.
The Redmond library — which staff have described as cramped — will also be replaced with a new 40,000 square foot building. The new Redmond branch will become the county’s second largest library, and will better serve the rapidly-growing city, Dunkelberg said.
Larger buildings are needed partly because, through public outreach, community members told library leaders that they wanted more meeting rooms and space for events like children’s programming, Dunkelberg said. And although the library system has purchased more digital materials in recent years, about 70% of their items are still physical, so more shelves for books and movies are still needed, he said.
“(The old building) has served us well for the last 20 years, but its current size is definitely small for the community,” he said.
The new branch will be built in the same location, near Redmond City Hall. So during construction, the library system will find a temporary library location in Redmond, Dunkelberg said.
If voters reject the bond on Election Day, library leaders will still push for these changes in the future, Dunkelberg said.
The work we’ve done over the last few years … really shows us this is the roadmap for the future,” he said. “If it doesn’t happen right away, it’s something we’ll be striving towards, and we’ll just look for other ways to make that happen.”
With the current economic situation as well as the city looking at an addition $195M in bonds for roads this is not a good idea. There is only so much that we as tax payers can take and with the loss of jobs, lack of payout from the state unemployment, and complete uncertainty what the next 12 months will look like I urge all to vote NO.
