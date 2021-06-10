A 19-year-old man died Wednesday night after crashing his Kia Spectra on Highway 27 south of Prineville, according to Oregon State Police.
Clayton Gray, of Halfway, a small Baker County town, was traveling north near milepost 5 on Highway 27 when he crossed the southbound lane, left the road and rolled his car, according to state police.
Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gray's younger sibling, who was not identified, was a passenger in the car and transported by Airlink to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The sibling is a student at Crook County High School, according to the Crook County School District.
“Our hearts are broken for the family and we are ready to provide whatever support is needed," Michelle Jonas, Crook County High School principal, said in a statement Thursday. "We’re a small, close-knit community so tragedies like this affect all of us deeply. We’re praying the student makes a full recovery."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.