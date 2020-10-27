Next year, construction is expected to begin on 180 market-rate apartment units off Shevlin Park Road, just south of Central Oregon Community College.
Not only will the college collect rent from leasing its land for the complex, but officials from COCC and developer William Smith Properties say the apartments could also provide more housing for students and other locals — despite being priced for upper-middle class households.
"This opens up an opportunity for a lot of different people to live closer to the west side," said Erica Skatvold, chair of the COCC board , at a Thursday board meeting.
The apartments are part of a larger development plan led by COCC and William Smith Properties, dubbed Campus Village. The overall project is meant to bring more housing to northwest Bend and provide a new, consistent revenue source for the college.
Campus Village not only includes the 180-unit apartment complex off Newport Avenue, but also a single-family housing development on the southwest corner of Shevlin Park Road and Mt. Washington Drive. Eventually, developers hope to add commercial development near the proposed apartment complex.
Last year, William Smith Properties agreed with Salem-based developer Neighborly Ventures to build a senior apartment complex on the southeast corner of Shevlin Park Road and Mt. Washington Drive.
Those plans were scrapped this year in favor of the market-rate apartments, said Peter McCaffrey, director of leasing and development for William Smith Properties. Not only was the one-building senior housing complex more expensive to build than anticipated, due to Bend's high real estate prices, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to obtain necessary funding for a senior housing, he said.
“The banks right now are hesitant to lend on a variety of real estate classes, but prime among those are senior living facilities," McCaffrey told The Bulletin Tuesday.
Neighborly Ventures, which is also building the apartment complex, will annually pay COCC and William Smith Properties $231,621 to lease the land, McCaffrey said. The college will receive two-thirds of that lease payment, and the rent will be adjusted every five years, he said.
The apartments don't have exact rent pricing yet, but McCaffrey said rents will be affordable for households earning between 100-120% of Bend's average median income. Between 2014 and 2018, that figure was more than $63,000, according to U.S. Census statistics.
These rents won't be out of reach for COCC students, particularly if students room together, McCaffrey told The Bulletin.
"If they’re in a three-bedroom unit, you could have three students in there who are supplementing their income," he said Tuesday. "Or, there are many students whose parents support them."
Neighborly Ventures doesn't build government-funded affordable housing projects, McCaffrey added.
Matt McCoy, the college's vice president of administration, said Tuesday that many COCC students work full time.
The apartment complex will also have a fitness center, community room and pool, McCaffrey told the COCC board.
The single-family home development of Campus Village is still going through the city permitting process, McCaffrey said. Construction on the model home began in March, but it'll take three or four months to start building the other 15 homes, he said.
Instead of the eventual homeowners purchasing the land, as one would in a typical homebuying scenario, they'll only purchase the home and improvements, and pay an annual ground lease to COCC and William Smith Properties, McCaffrey said. The two entities will split an estimated $173,000 in rent per year — plus inflation — once the homes are purchased, he said.
McCaffrey and McCoy told The Bulletin that this development near COCC will help increase housing stock in Bend, particularly in a desirable part of the city.
Furthermore, the housing and apartment developments will give COCC a stable revenue stream during a time when student tuition and state funding is unpredictable, McCoy told The Bulletin. That extra source of funding will help the college avoid hiking tuition, he said.
"We’re one of the more reasonably priced educational institutions in the state, and we’d like to keep that goal," McCoy said Tuesday.
Editor's Note: Bill Smith, of William Smith Properties Inc. is an investor in The Bulletin.
