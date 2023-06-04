Steelhead Falls

Steelhead Falls is a popular hiking and fishing area on the Middle Deschutes.

 Mark Morical/The Bulletin

A 17-year- Redmond High School student drowned at Steelhead Falls Saturday afternoon, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

The teen apparently swam toward the falls on the Deschutes River northwest of Redmond and was caught in the hydralics of the waterfall. Several people attempted to rescue the teen to no avail. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.