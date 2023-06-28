REDMOND — Cesar Hernandez, who lives in Prineville, first heard about the GED program from a friend at the gym. He didn’t graduate high school in Mexico, and was interested in learning more.
On Saturday, he was one of 17 students who graduated with a GED diploma from the Central Oregon High School Equivalency Program.
“I finished it already. Now I can say that I have my GED. I was so happy about it because I thought I wasn’t going to,” said Hernandez, 38.
Hernandez recently became a tutor for the GED program and also works for Suterra, a natural pest control company in Bend.
Eliminating barriers, providing tools
Anton Gonzalez, the program’s director and a bilingual instructor, has been with the program since its inception in 2020. The goal of the program, as he put it, is to eliminate barriers and give people the tools necessary to get their high school equivalent certificates.
The equivalency program started in the 1960s. The Central Oregon chapter is a partnership with Central Oregon Community College, the High Desert Education Service District, and Better Together. It is headquartered on COCC’s Redmond campus.
“Our students are adults,” said Gonzalez. “They come in the evenings after work. So sometimes they need help with their kids. They come right after work without having any meal, so in the classroom we always have snacks and meals to provide. But most important of all, I think, we help with all the testing costs....we provide all the books, we provide all the materials for studying.”
The federally funded program holds classes four days a week and helps students pay for gas, groceries and child care with a stipend. Because it began in the middle of the pandemic, the program was originally entirely online.
“Since we came back to the college, we decided to keep doing 50% online and 50% in-person, for equity reasons,” said Gonzalez. “We have students coming from all over the region. We work here in Redmond, which is like the epicenter of Central Oregon, but we have students coming from Prineville, Madras, Culver, Bend, Sisters, all over. That’s a lot of driving to come every day.”
Never too old, graduate says
Hernandez passed the first three subject tests — in science, social studies and language arts — before getting tripped up with math and stepping away from the program for around two years. One of the staff members eventually reached out, and Hernandez began going to classes again to study for the math subject test.
“I started coming to classes and after a month, I gave it a try again, and I passed the exam,” said Hernandez. “You know, I’m already 38, and sometimes you just feel like I’m already old. I mean, if I didn’t do it when I was at the age that everyone is going to high school....but I just talk to myself, I’m like, No, I need to finish it. I just got one subject to do it.”
Last month, Hernandez joined the program as a tutor five days a week, and said he likes helping people understand the material.
“They know that I’m working for the college, for COCC,” he said of the students he tutors. “I feel like that kinda pushed them to get their GED, to go back to the school and finish their GED, and maybe they can get a better opportunity....I like to be that person who’s just pushing them, like, if he did it, I can do it too.”
Gonzalez believed the program has served close to 100 migrant workers, though he estimated the number of graduates was around 40. The program has eligibility requirements to specifically serve migrant workers and their families.
Continued support for graduates
The program continues to support students after they receive their GED diplomas, helping them to enroll in higher education programs and English classes for those who don’t speak the language. Many students go on to health, culinary or automotive classes and careers. Some graduates, like Hernandez, have joined the staff of the program to help other students in turn.
A student could conceivably pass all four of the subject tests in four months, though most of his students take longer than that, said Gonzalez. The 17 students who graduated Saturday all completed the program within the last year.
Students can take exams more than once, and the program pays for all attempts. However, if students fail a subject test three times, they need to wait 60 days before trying again. If that happens, Gonzalez said, they focus on a different subject.
“From what I’ve heard from my students directly, is that it changed their lives, because it’s not only about the certificate, it’s also them knowing that they can achieve big things, and it’s empowering,” said Gonzalez. “So I think that’s the impact we’re trying to have: Empower the community, the Latinx community, have a community that is more educated and prepared, because they have so much to offer.”
The program is implementing new software for individual study so students can work on practice tests that are similar to the real exams, said Gonzalez. He also said the program has open positions, and is looking for recruiters.
“These are adults; for them it’s very difficult for them to attend school after work hours. The GED certificate is super intensive compared to a regular student who’s in high school and doing this for four years,” said Gonzalez. “They are doing all that in four months. It’s a big achievement, mostly for people who have not been in school for 10, 20 years, and try to do algebra again. It’s not easy, and we’re super proud of our graduates.”
