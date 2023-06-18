Bend Police

(123RF)

 FedericoChiccoDodiFC

A 15-year-old child died after being hit by a minivan while riding an e-bike on U.S. Highway 20 in Bend on Saturday.

The teen, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding an e-bike with a passenger on the back. They were traveling westbound on the sidewalk on the eastbound side of Highway 20 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Bend Police.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(1) comment

373749
373749

Wow Bulletin. The minimum age for an ebike is irrelevant here, this could happen on a regular bike. The real problem here is the bike was probably going on the sidewalk because they were moving against traffic and there are not safe comfortable crossings across Greenwood/US 20. This is completely a design problem and ODOT and the City should be held liable for promoting high speeds and prioritizing cars above all users and safety. Without knowing the details yet, its probably safe to assume the driver was turning right on red. How about a citywide no right on red policy to save some lives?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.