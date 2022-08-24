State officials believe they know for the first time how many people in Oregon have died while living unhoused.
But the statewide tally of 207 deaths from January to June could change significantly because it the data is still being reviewed, officials caution. Eleven of those deaths were in Central Oregon, where the best tally among local leaders is shy of that number.
Under a new state law that took effect at the beginning of the year, medical examiners and funeral homes across the state are now required to note when someone died “domicile unknown," meaning someone died unsheltered, in a shelter or otherwise without a fixed address.
The figure, which only accounts for the first half of the year, is on track to outpace the 15 deaths local leaders counted last year. But that tally was less precise, with volunteers piecing together what reports they could from service providers, hospitals and other sources.
The lack of a centralized way of counting the deaths until now has meant different organizations have different estimates of who has died while homeless in the region.
Stacey Witte, executive director of the homeless outreach nonprofit REACH, said local leaders have tallied nine deaths among those experiencing homelessness so far this year.
“Many are older adults,” Witte told The Bulletin. “We saw things like heart failure, strokes and a couple that were infections that went into sepsis.”
Witte’s observations align with statewide figures from the new data. The largest share of people who died was between the ages of 55 to 64, and three-quarters of the deaths statewide were attributed to natural causes.
The state health authority was unwilling to provide any additional detail on the 11 individuals who died in Central Oregon, citing confidentiality concerns and that the preliminary data is subject to revision. And a spokesperson for the state medical examiner’s office said the office didn't have details about the individuals, since many of the determinations about an individual’s housing status were made by funeral homes, not medical examiners.
Locally, Witte has observed that deaths often come while people were living in shelters or hospitalized.
“You would think that most were actually outside, but that doesn’t seem to be the trend,” Witte said. “They’re passing (away) in a safe environment, with the dignity of being in a hospital or the dignity of being in a shelter.”
Statewide, 111 of 207 reported deaths occurred in locations classified as “other” by the health authority, which includes anything that isn’t a hospital, hospice facility, nursing home or residential institution.
Some details about two of this year’s local deaths have come from law enforcement. Neil Martell, a 53-year-old Navy veteran was struck and killed by a stray gunshot near Mayfield Pond in June. Coty Alexander, then 70, was found dead in April after he went missing from his camp on China Hat Road.
State-level data paints a picture of who dies while homeless.
Men made up 165 of the state’s 207 recorded deaths. Indigenous Oregonians made up a disproportionately high share of the reports, with 28 deaths per 100,000 in population, compared to 9.6 per 100,000 in population for Black people and 5.1 for white people. Jonathan Modie, spokesperson for the health authority said the agency was “not able to provide any insights” on the discrepancy.
Modie also cautioned that the data is preliminary and undergoing edits that “can result in frequent and significant changes.”
In previous years, the only coordinated counts of how many people experiencing homelessness died in Central Oregon came from a network of service providers and outreach volunteers keeping informal lists. Those groups held a remembrance event at the end of last year on what national organizations call Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
Now, having a more accurate count means the numbers can’t be ignored, said Colleen Sinsky, the executive director of Central Oregon FUSE, a supportive housing nonprofit.
“I think that just having this baseline and having the data lets us know where we can make informed decisions about investing in solutions,” Sinsky told The Bulletin. “When I look at this data and the numbers, we can’t just ethically look at this data without responding, both by honoring these people as individuals, and also making sure that Central Oregonians are not just dying on our streets.”
Sinsky said tracking the data reminds her that each people represented in the figures were “people with families, and pets, and goals and traumas.”
“It’s pretty emotional for me, because each one of those names we read is somebody who fell through the cracks in our system,” Sinksy said.
The state’s full dataset is available at the bottom of the online version of this story.
