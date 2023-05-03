mandate (copy)
Nurses participate in a vaccine mandate protest at St. Charles Bend on Oct. 18, 2021, the day Oregon’s strict rules requiring COVID-19 shots for many workers took effect.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Eleven St. Charles Health System employees have filed a $2.5 million lawsuit alleging their rights to religious freedom were violated when the health system required them to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Most of the healthcare workers named in the suit were placed on unpaid leave but later fired, some quit and others were outright fired.

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(3) comments

Bender5
Bender5

What's next, will hand washing after going to the bathroom be a religious infringement?

MatthewC
MatthewC

Working at a hospital and claiming mandatory vaccinations violate your religious beliefs is like joining the military then claiming violence violates your religious beliefs, or taking a vow of silence as a radio sports announcer.

In the US you are allowed to follow your beliefs about vaccination, violence, or speaking, but those choices will have some reasonable impact on your career options.

highdesertda
highdesertda

Exactly.

