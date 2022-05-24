A reported gas leak that evacuated roughly 100 people Tuesday from seven Bend businesses was likely not a gas leak at all, according to Bend Fire & Rescue, and instead was likely a faulty heating and cooling system.
At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, several stores along NE Third Street near Franklin Avenue, including Safeway, Ace Hardware, UPS and more, were evacuated after people reported smelling gas.
When emergency responders arrived, no gas was detected on devices designed to measure natural gas, said Dan Derlacki, Bend's deputy fire marshal.
Firefighters eventually identified a heating and cooling system above the UPS store to be the likely source of the gas smell, Derlacki said. A company is currently looking into what is wrong with the system, he said.
"Unfortunately we didn't find the smoking-gun cause, but we think we at least got the device that has failed," Derlacki told The Bulletin on Tuesday.
The whole event last about an hour and half, Derlacki said. No injuries were reported and the public has been allowed back into the area.
