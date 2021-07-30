One person died in a vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 97 between SW Jericho and and SW Iris Lanes near milepost 104 a few miles south of Madras, according to Oregon State Police.
A preliminary investigation showed that around 12:45 p.m. a northbound Chevrolet Impala lost control and swerved into the southbound lane, colliding with a Mazda CX-5, police said.
The driver of the Chevrolet, identified by police as Charles Carroll, 51, from Madras, was transported by air ambulance to a hospital. The passenger, identified as Donna Reynaga, 52, from Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the Mazda, identified as Greg Rockwell, 70, and Colleen Donahue, 62, both from Bothell, Washington, each suffered injuries and were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted Oregon State Police at the site of the crash.
Traffic was impacted in both directions for several hours.
Further details of the crash are still under investigation, police said.
