Deschutes County is contributing $1.3 million in relief funds to businesses that were directly impacted by operating under COVID-19 extreme risk guidelines the week of April 30, according to the county.
Businesses can apply for the relief funds starting at noon on Friday. Program eligibility information can be found at www.deschutes.org/covidrelief.
“We know that this past year has been absolutely devastating for so many of our local businesses,” Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair said in a written statement. “We hope that these funds can help to ease the financial challenges prompted by our most recent shutdowns and capacity limits.”
In Deschutes County, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council will administer the grants.
Grant funds will be made available in all 15 counties that were moved to extreme risk in April, with a total of $20 million in funding made available by the state, according to the county.
Businesses that are selected to receive funds will receive checks in late June.
