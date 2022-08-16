Elsewhere in this section of GO!, there’s a review of The Chicks concert at Hayden Homes Amphitheater that includes the phrase “zydeco-flavored blues jam.” And while all of those words are accurate, the zydeco flavoring of that particular performance was approximately one star when compared with the five-star zydeco show set for Wednesday at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.
That’s where C.J. Chenier – son of Clifton “The King of Zydeco” Chenier and one of the world’s great zydeco artists in his own right – and his Red Hot Louisiana Band will deliver a set of authentic and turbo-charged zydeco blues jams that should transport any attentive listener to the birthplace of the style, rural southwest Louisiana.
Zydeco music is party music, incorporating big chunks of blues, rock ‘n’ roll, Afro-Caribbean, Cajuna and Creole music into its rollicking sound, and the centerpiece of that sound is the accordion. C.J. Chenier is a master of the accordion, just as his father was before him.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
