Did you know that February is Oregon Craft Beer Month? Launched by the Oregon Brewers Guild in 2007, OCBM originally occurred in July as a month-long celebration of Oregon’s craft beer industry. In 2020, the Guild moved it to February, one of the slowest months of the year for the industry. The goal is to bring awareness to and drive sales for the state’s craft breweries with events, beer releases and more.

To commemorate the month, I thought it would be interesting to highlight some history and statistics around Central Oregon’s brewing scene.

abernathy

A pint of King Crispy, left, and Bachelor Bitter on the bar at the Deschutes Brewery Public House in Bend Tuesday afternoon.
zwickelmania-2020-wild-ride-brewing-samples-ingredients-jon-abernathy.jpg

This Zwickelmania event in 2020 at Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond shows a pitcher of cloudy zwickel-sampled beer along with a variety of ingredients, typical of Zwickelmania.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.