Every summer week is busy at Bend's Hayden Homes Amphitheater (344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive), but this one in particular offers a whole bunch of great acts playing four very different shows over four nights that, collectively, should appeal to a wide variety of music fans.
We're talking rock, pop, jazz, funk, soul, reggae and jam-band jams, all emanating from the venue's stage within a 96-hour period. Pretty cool! Here's what's happening:
On Thursday night, legendary jam band The String Cheese Incident will descend on the amphitheater. Yes, the Colorado-based band is best known for its progressive and psychedelic brand of funky bluegrass, but what's cool about SCI is that they can focus their "About" section of their website almost entirely on their independent mindset, their innovative approach to band business and their commitment to supporting social and environmental causes. What a flex! And supposedly the shows are pretty good, too. 6:15 p.m. Thursday, doors open 5 p.m. $49.50.
Friday night's for the rockers! Headlining is 3 Doors Down, the Mississippi band that scored a couple of enduring hits during the alt-rock bubble of the late '90s and then turned that into a long career full of albums that sold more than you think. (Did you know that this band was topping the Billboard 200 albums chart as late as 2008? I did not!) Their biggest hit is "Kryptonite," which is that song that goes "If I go crazy then will you still call me Superman?" Opening is fellow '90s survivor Candlebox, whose biggest hit was "Far Behind." Both of these bands are still out there doing it, man! More power to 'em. 7 p.m. Friday, doors open 5:30 p.m. $35 and up.
Saturday night brings to the amphitheater one of the coolest four-act bills in recent memory, with each act contributing a particular flavor to the night. First up is Robert Randolph, a prodigious pedal steel guitarist who leads a high-energy gospel band. Next is Mavis Staples, world-class soul singer, member of the legendary Staple Singers, and one of the key voices of the American civil rights movement. Then comes Ziggy Marley, a reggae giant and son of the biggest reggae giant. And headlining is the great Trombone Shorty, whose explosive blend of jazz, funk, rock and hip-hop is like a wormhole straight to New Orleans. This night is going to be hot, no matter the temperature. 6 p.m. Saturday, doors open 4:30 p.m. $49.50 and up.
Sunday's show has been sold out for months, thanks in large part to the fast-growing popularity of sad-indie-folk supergroup Boygenius, aka Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. An opening set by a bona fide pop star, Carly Rae Jepsen, didn't hurt sales, either. But here, I will take a few seconds to encourage you to show up at show time and catch the first opener, Illuminati Hotties, an effervescent pop-rock project that revolves around songwriter and studio wiz Sarah Tudzin. She's a blast, Hotties songs are undeniable earworms, and it'd be a mistake to miss her set at the beginning of a tremendous night of music. 5:45 p.m. Sunday, doors open 4:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
