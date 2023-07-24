Every summer week is busy at Bend's Hayden Homes Amphitheater (344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive), but this one in particular offers a whole bunch of great acts playing four very different shows over four nights that, collectively, should appeal to a wide variety of music fans.

We're talking rock, pop, jazz, funk, soul, reggae and jam-band jams, all emanating from the venue's stage within a 96-hour period. Pretty cool! Here's what's happening:

3DoorsDown-3DD_k_550.jpg

3 Doors Down
MAIN_-_Mavis_Staples_Photo_Credit_Myriam_Santos_12.jpg

Mavis Staples
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.