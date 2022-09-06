Zac Grooms, a Pacific Northwest native and country singer/songwriter, is taking the stage at General Duffy’s Waterhole this Thursday evening from 7 to 10 p.m.
Grooms started his career in the late '90s, and at the age of only 14, he began recording songs in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I had one of those songs go to number one on the independent charts, and I’ve basically been touring ever since,” Grooms said.
Grooms says he has written about 60 songs over his career, roughly 20 of which have been released.
“I pull a lot from just what happens around me, what happens to my friends, you know, good or bad,” Grooms said. “That's my outlet, writing, in its truest form.”
Grooms will be performing with his good friend Luke Basile, a studio engineer and musician. The duo plan to put on a four-piece show, with Grooms rocking a kick drum and guitar and Basile playing bass on his guitar.
When Grooms is not touring solo, he is playing alongside fellow members of the Brewer’s Grade Band. The five-piece Pacific Northwest country band started more than 20 years ago and continues to play together, though less so since the beginning of the pandemic when all touring was put on pause.
“I am touring as a solo artist right now, just to keep playing, keep Northwest country music going,” Grooms said. “That’s my goal and everybody else in the band's goal.”
You can catch more of Zac Grooms performances by checking out his facebook page or website zacgrooms.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.