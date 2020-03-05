Over the years, BEAT Children’s Theatre has presented light and playful shows including “Oklahoma!” “Honk! Jr.” and “Elf Jr.”
This weekend, BEAT takes a step toward darker and more mature themes with playwright Michael Slade’s drama “And a Child Shall Lead,” the story of eight Jewish children held in a Terezin, Czechoslovakia camp during the Holocaust.
Playwright Michael Slade was inspired by the writings of actual children held at Terezin Concentration Camp, according to michaelslade.com. Located near Prague, Terezin served as a stopping point before prisoners were sent on to death camps: “They fought back the only way they could; through the written word, by documenting their lives, their thoughts and their dreams. It uses the specificity of their experience to make a universal statement about the ways in which children become the victims of adult political policies.”
With BEAT’s cast of eight kids ranging from age 11 to 15, said director David Purkey, who previously co-directed “The Lion King, Jr.” and one of two “Peter Pan” casts, said he and others at BEAT approached “And a Child Shall Lead” with care.
“Because of the content of the play, obviously, we’re approaching some pretty heavy material,” Purkey said. “We wanted to make sure the kids were ready to emotionally handle it. … They truly amazed me with the maturity that they’ve brought to the show. They dove right in to learn about the Holocaust and really learn about their characters in a way that’s truly impressive.”
Though the cast was generally familiar with World War II, “I think the details were eye-opening, and hard to hear for the first time — really hard to hear the hundredth time, too, but they really took on the challenge of understanding what the characters would experience, which is awesome,” said Purkey, who advises the show may not be suitable for young children.
“It is hard. There are death and real emotional things that happen on stage,” Purkey said. “But, truly, it’s a story for everyone. … The whole point of the story is understanding that suffering and darkness is around us, but so is light and art. That’s a message that anybody can take away from the show and be inspired by — even through this really dark and tough story and setting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.