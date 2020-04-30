For a little fun distraction from home projects, homeschooling or just the boredom that comes from having to stay home, send us your recreations of your favorite movie scenes or characters for a chance to be featured in GO! Magazine.
These ‘quaranscenes’ can be from any movie or TV show (please keep the scenes PG) and must include a shot of the original scene for reference. Use only the items you have in your house. Get creative and have fun!
Send your masterpieces to mwhittle@bendbulletin.com or tag us on Instagram @bendbulletin.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
