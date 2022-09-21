If you never got the chance to see the other-worldly talent that was David Bowie in concert, head to the nearest and biggest screen you can and see Brett Morgen’s “Moonage Daydream,” a spacy and trippy movie that’s part documentary, part concert film and part philosophical fever dream told through the mind of Ziggy Stardust himself. Unless you have a time machine handy, this is probably the closest you’ll get to seeing him.

The film shines in stunning IMAX and is one of the few films that really uses the scope of the tech. It’s so well used you’ll feel like you’ve been transported throughout Bowie’s incredible career, feeling every note and beat in your chest and leaving the theater with your ears ringing in the best possible way.

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

