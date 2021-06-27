Yesteryear

Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 26, 1921
Hitching rack is under discussion
Better hitching facilities for the benefit of farmers trading in Bend will be discussed at a meeting of the Commercial club directors Thursday, it was announced by Secretary L. Antles. Complaint has been made of the location of the hitching rack, several blocks from the business center.
“The lack of conveniences for the farmer who wants to do his trading here has, in my opinion, already cost the city $100,000,” Mr. Antles said today.
“Redmond has hitching racks in front of practically all of the stores, or at least on the side streets. Every town which expects the country trade lets the farmers know that it appreciates their business. Unless Bend makes provision for the convenience of the visitor from the country, we will lose more trade than we already have.”
Officers find liquor caches
Several small liquor caches were found by Sheriff S. E. Roberts and Deputy Sheriff George Stokoe, who visited the dance at Roberts hall Saturday night. One pint flask of moonshine fell into their hands when it was deserted by two men who were drinking outside the hall and who saw the officers coming.
One arrest was made, S. R. Seime, of Bend, being taken into custody on the charge of having liquor in his possession. The liquor in question was a quart of Central Oregon-made whiskey.
Bend Amateur Athletic club name revived
While the gymnasium will hereafter be known as the American Legion building, the old name of Bend Amateur Athletic club will be used to designate the organization which will carry on the activities of the building, it was decided by the board of managers at its first meeting last night.
Renovation of the building was begun today. It will be used on the Fourth for the smoker to be staged by E. C. Brick, and shortly afterward will be opened for the use of members. The swimming pool will be one of the first features to be put in operation.
Lots surveyed for summer home sites
Surveying a number of fine lots near Camp Sherman on the Metolius has just been completed by C. J. Buck, assistant district forest supervisor, and Fred Cleator, also from the Portland district office. These lots will be available to renters of summer home sites, says Supervisor H. L. Plumb of the Deschutes national forest. Already 11 summer homes have been constructed in the vicinity of Camp Sherman.
The forest officials also surveyed the site for a store and dance hall, the concession for which has been secured by Dick Fuller of Redmond. Fuller expects to have the place open for business by the Fourth.
Headlines: Marie Curie completes visit to United States — New Parliament of Northern Ireland opened by King George V — 15th Tour de France cycle race starts in Paris
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 26, 1946
Bend boy saves life of brother
Linus Dahlheim, age 10 and unable to swim, saved his 3-year-old brother Arthur, from drowning in the Deschutes river last night near the Gilchrist avenue footbridge. The two boys, sons of Mrs. Bernice Dahlheim, of Bend, were playing on the river bank above the bridge when Arthur fell into the deep water. Linus, according to his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Linus Anderson, who saw Arthur fall but were too far away to help, jumped into the water and got his brother out.
The younger boy would have drowned had it not been for Linus’ rescue, according to the Andersons. Linus was unable to say this morning how he made the rescue, but was quite sure he still didn’t know how to swim.
Skyline drive-in open for business
The Skyline drive-in, located on South Third street and Roosevelt avenue on highway 97 near the south entrance into Bend, was opened for business today.
The white stucco building was erected this spring by Omer and Al Summers, who came to Bend from Portland. It was designed by Seaton Smith, with Fred Van Matre as contractor. Final interior decoration was completed this week and the drive-in staff arranged. Food ranging from sandwiches to full meals will be served.
The Summer brothers both visited Bend while they were in service and at that time decided to return here and go into business following the war.
Plans take shape for July 4 rodeo
The X-Bar-X Rodeo association of Bend, composed of Hank Jones, Bob Elliott and Sparkey Walker, will sponsor its second rodeo of the season at the Jones ranch, on the Butler road, on July 4 and 5, Sparkey Walker, manager, reports. A new race track bleachers, many new corrals, a chute and pole fences have been added to make the natural amphitheater attractive, Walker said.
Walker reports that the rodeo will begin promptly at 1 p.m. on both days, with all rodeo features, ranging from bronc riding to calf roping, to be presented. Even a clown will be on hand for the show.
Bend long-distance calls go above peak set in war years
The number of long distance calls now being placed by Bend telephone users has gone far above the peaks set by the busy war years, according to H. C. Kerron, manager here for the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company.
In May of this year, Kerron said, the average number of daily outgoing long distance calls was 848, or 57 per cent above the average daily number last May when the war still was in progress.
The company now has 35 people in its operating force, which compares with 22 in May of 1941, the last pre-war year.
“Our people are doing everything possible to handle this unprecedented number of long distance calls promptly,” declared Kerron, “but at peak periods there may be occasions when the long distance switchboard positions we now have are simply not enough. This is the reason we sometimes have to handle a call on a delayed basis, rather than putting it through while the person placing the call remains on the line.”
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 26, 1971
Rainbow power rubs out Dodgers
Boom, boom, the Rainbows are here. It has been suspected that the Bend Rainbows would have some powerful hitters this season, but last night’s opener was instant proof. The Rainbows, cracking out seven extra-base hits, dumped the Medford Dodgers, 8-4, before a home-opening crowd of 962 fans at Municipal Ball Park.
The bombs came from Terry Thompson and Dean Joost, both clubbing two run homers. Starting pitcher Chris Hansen and second baseman Kurt Russell also turned in strong performances, especially since both had quite a bit of pressure on his shoulders. Russell, who has been on a movie set the past two months, arrived in Bend yesterday afternoon and was quickly penciled in as the starting second-sacker and lead-off hitter. Russell, undoubtedly nervous, drew an error when he fumbled a slowly-hit ground ball in the first inning. But that was his last mistake.
The 20-year-old Californian owns a smooth, compact swing which should stroke a bundle of hits before the summer is over. He collected two hits — a single and a double — last night, and had a third taken away when the pitcher speared a line drive off his bat.
Russell ignited the rallies in both the fifth and sixth innings. He ripped a liner into center to open the firth, and then advanced to third when the catcher’s throw on his attempted steal soared into centerfield.
Bend women show little interest in joining the bra-burning liberals
Ladies’ haberdasher Dorothy Shoop of Bend says that northwest women are the “most sophisticated and independent women in the United States. They have never followed fashion blindly.”
Mrs. Shoop’s evaluation is “right on” when the question is raised whether or not the females of Bend have followed the burn-the-bra philosophy of the women’s lib movement. Bend’s ladies seem to know what’s best for them. Bra sales have increased in almost every local store that sells bras.
While the Wagnerian-looking heavily padded and pointed bra is “out,” Mrs. Lena Zeek, manager of The Smart Shop, reports that bra sales are up with the “breather bra” — one that features stretch straps and light-weight polyester materials — her top seller.
Mrs. Jeanette Thom, in charge of Wetle’s lingerie department, says that not only are bra sales up, but that the return to the uplift and padded bra are in. She maintains that the no-bra look is out, that teen-agers as well as mature women want an uplift.
Mrs. Thom says that Wetle’s is selling many push-up bras for “those who need it.” Mrs. Ruth Dickerson at Moore’s Togs claims that the women in Bend, especially young women, are not wearing bras. She says that her bra sales have dropped tremendously, following a nation-wide trend.
“I think the young girls who are going bra-less now will be sorry in a few years,” Mrs. Dickerson says. “The women who come into the store with no bras often wonder why the clothes don’t fit. They say the darts are in the wrong place.”
Hatfield’s lingerie specialist, Louise Bartlett, reports that they are selling “more bras than last summer.” She says that “the trend is for the natural look but the mature woman still wants support.”
“We have bra-less women coming in to buy bras,” Mrs. Bartlett says. “This should prove something!”
Dorothy Shoop reports that although she does not sell undergarments, “the trend seems to be toward fewer underpinnings.” She reports that among her clientele the corset is almost as extinct as the dodo and that women are much more figure-conscious.
Some of Mrs. Shoop’s young customers do come in without a bra, but she notes that the well-endowed woman always wears support.
“If she’s horseback riding or playing tennis, she has to,” Mrs. Shoop observes.
25 Years Ago
For the week
Ending June 26, 1996
Golf driving range planned
If Norma and Milt Ploen have their way, Central Oregon golfers will dust off their clubs on chilly days this December when most of the region’s golf courses are closed. Then they’ll step into heated stalls and hit balls to their hearts’ content.
The Ploens, owners of the Golf City retail store in Bend, last week won land-use approval for the region’s first stand-alone golf driving range.
Planned behind the Target store near the Mountain View Mall, the range would feature 70 hitting stalls, a putting and chipping area, a 5,000-square-foot retail and learning center, and most uncommonly, year-round operation.
The Ploens, who are active in organizing local junior golf programs, will have some unusual features in their range to accommodate winter operation in cold Central Oregon. For starters, the entire landing area will be artificial turf — not natural grass. Their 10-acre parcel has only one acre of water rights, so irrigating a grass range would have been impossible.
But that’s not the reason the Ploens chose artificial turf.
“It’s cost effective,” said Norma. “It lasts 15 to 25 years. It’s expensive to install, but by the time you figure in maintenance and costs associated with that, it puts money back in your pocket.”
Hours run from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with lights on the range. The lights will focus downward, Norma said, so they’re less visible to surrounding properties — most of which are commercial.
Netting will surround the facility, and each hitting station will have precise yardage distances to various targets.
Natural grass will be used for putting, chipping and sand-trap practice areas at the facility, according to the Ploens. And the clubhouse will have learning rooms where customers can watch instructional videos on everything from golf etiquette to the intricacies of swings.
Resort turns back clock to handle the future
With a $3 million investment, Sunriver Resort has brought the Great Hall and adjacent conference center into the 21st century — using materials from the 19th century. “We had to go backward in time — we’ve taken this complex back in time about 150 years — but we’re also a business and we have to take the functionality forward,” said Charles Peck, managing director of Sunriver Resort. “We can’t just be in 1996. We had to make a complex for the year 2000 in parts that look like they’re from the year 1840.” Peck pointed to the base of a lamp constructed out of the hub of a wagon wheel. It is just one example of how resort planners hope the renovation will create a feeling of Northwest heritage.
After about two years of work, the major renovations and changes in the Great Hall complex are complete.
Before the renovations, the conference center and Great Hall were two connected, but separate, entities. The Great Hall had the rustic appearance of its origin as Camp Abbot, a military training site. The conference center was like any hotel or building where meetings are held: clean, modern and placeless.
With the addition of the conference center to the Great Hall in the late 1960’s, the eras clashed: World War II met modernity. The renovations created a continuity of time. Wood paneling connects the conference center with the Great Hall to give it a more rustic appeal. Throughout the buildings, artwork and furniture reflect the pioneer tradition.
