Yesteryear

Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 8, 1920
Shevlin-Hixon employee band is the only one of its kind
Steady enlistment of its employes gives promise that The Shevlin-Hixon Company’s band will exceed a personnel of 40 pieces, according to F.R. Prince, who has been working with director G.W. Graham.
The Shevlin-Hixon band will be the first lumber company band in existence and will be made up of men with much experience in band work. The idea of the musical organization originated with Frank Anderson, an employe in the machine shop
G.W. Graham was selected by the employes to direct the organization. Mr. Graham returned the middle of the week from Portland where he went. To look over the field for the purchase of musical instruments for the organization. The company has offered to match the employe in the way of funds for the support of the band and the employment of the director.
Bend High class visits Bulletin
Studying the operations in the production of a newspaper, the journalism class of Miss Harriett Umbaugh, visited the plant of The Bulletin this week and heard explanations of the various steps in publishing the daily.
Smallpox vaccine encouraged as Bend families fall ill
Acting in the matter of vaccination for smallpox, brought up by Superintendent S.W. Moore, the Bend school board, in meeting last night requested that the advisability of vaccination be urged as far as possible. Dr. Anna Ries Finley, City Health Officer, appeared before the board to speak on the same subject declaring that there are now 20 homes under quarantine for the disease in Bend, and that there are 40 known cases. More than 150 high school pupils were exposed within the last few days, she said, when a girl sitting in assembly room was found after several hours, to be suffering from small pox in the early stage.
Wing dam at power plant washed away
Holes bored by crawfish just above water level, in the earthen wing dam diverting the water of the Deschutes River through the plant of the Bend Water, Light, & Power Co., are considered responsible for a washout which occurred shortly before noon yesterday which will cost the company several thousand dollars. Water impounded in the joint log pond of the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. and The Shevlin-Hixon Company, a mile above, was suddenly released Sunday morning while the pond was being cleaned out with the result that the portion of the wing dam weakened by the boring of the crustaceans was quickly swept away.
When first discovered the flood menaced the ice plant and creamery, but an alarm brought the members of the Bend Fire Department, and volunteer workers joined them, filling sand bags, and carrying many tons of hay to be placed in front of a temporary dam of timbers which was hastily erected. At one time or another, fully 200 men and boys were at work in checking the widening of the breach, and largely because of the aid given by volunteer workers, it was not found necessary to suspend power service. By 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon it was considered that the dam was no longer in immediate danger.
Construction of a coffer dam is being started at once, and behind this shelter a concrete wall will be put in to take the place of the earthen dike torn out by the water. The old dam was installed 10 years ago.
This morning it was found that while the head of water which could be maintained was sufficient for service in the city, it could not take care of the power needs at the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. plant. Later today or tomorrow, it was thought that this service could be resumed.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 8, 1945
Former mayor, state lawmaker moves away to Sc
io
Dr. J.F. Bosch, former representative of the Deschutes county district in the state legislature, former mayor of Redmond and of Bend and president of several local clubs and other organizations, closed his office here on Saturday after 35 years spent in the practice of medicine in the county, to retire to his 400-acre ranch near Scio, Dr. Bosch said his decision to retire was brought about by his need for rest. He plans to garden and continue to participate in athletics. He and Mrs. Bosch left today for Scio.
“It is hard to leave,” he said, “for I’ve lived most of my life in this county and I’m going to miss my friends and former patients.”
The Scio ranch house library contains over 8,000 books, he said, while his collection of thousands of indigenous plants, shrubs and trees from Central and Eastern Oregon are thriving on grounds of the estate. Mrs. Bosch has several horses on the ranch.
Nevada woman invests in Bend’s
potential come peacetime
Sale of the Wahee cottages on South Third street by Col. and Mrs. Merrill A. Pimentel to Mrs. Marylou Cazier of Ely, Nevada, was announced here today. Consideration in the transaction was not given. After concluding the transaction, Col. and Mrs. Pimentel returned Saturday night to Fort Lewis, and Mrs. Cazier went back to Ely where she intended to remain about two months before returning to Bend to assume active charge of the Wahee.
Mrs. Cazier, who has two sons in the service, Alvin in the Seabees in the South Pacific and Deith in the navy, said that she purchased the Wahee, consisting of 11 cottages and a main building, after a lengthy hunt for a motor court investment. She made the purchase after her third trip here since August.
“After each trip I became more impressed with this country and Bend,” Mrs. Cazier said at the Pilot Butte Inn. “This natural recreation center should draw many fine business after the war.” Mrs. Cazier said that she was retaining the present management of the Wahee.
Oregon universities prepare for basketball rivalry game
Eugene, Ore., — The oldest basketball rivalry in the northwest will be renewed here Saturday night when the University of Oregon Webfeet meet the Oregon State Beavers in a “crucial” Northern division game.
The 8th annual series will be played before a record crowd of 7,000 in McArthur court. Both Oregon and Oregon State now the two leading teams in the conference race, will be gunning for a convincing victory, since much depends upon result of the game.
The records show that rivalry between the two university teams is fairly close. In the past 38 years, Oregon State has the edge in games won with 66 won and 63 lost. However, since the start of the Northern division competition in 1923, the score is 47 to 35 in favor of Oregon. Despite injuries to several first string players, Oregon is still a slight favorite to win the second game of this year’s “little civil war” series.
Huge man-made lake takes shape on Upper Deschutes
Oregon’s newest lake, man-made Wickiup high in the Deschutes basin, is rapidly taking shape and already holds 46,140 acre feet of water, Aubrey E. Perry, Deschutes watermaster, announced here today following a trip over mountain snow courses. Already the rapidly expanding lake has backed up to Browns creek, and stumps that covered the bottom lands in the reservoir basin are covered.
The reservoir region, visitors to the upper Deschutes report, contrasts strikingly with the timber-covered basin of former years, when the river lazily meandered through a forest of jack pines and past a great stand of yellow pines on the benchlands.
Perry reports it is the plan of the North Unit district to store 74,000 acre feet of water in the Wickiup basin this season, and he estimates that at the present rate of inflow this goal will probably be reached.
50 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 8, 1970
Commission OK’s modified municipal ball park lease
A slightly revised version of the municipal ball park lease with the Hawaii Islanders was approved last night by the City Commission.
The lease will be sent to Jack Quinn, vice-president and general manager of the club, in Hawaii for final acceptance.
The major revision added last night gives the city authority to withhold permission to sell beer during professional games. The lease states that alcoholic beverages may be sold only during professional games and in conformance with state regulations.
Commissioner Robert Bristol proposed that the city be able to withhold permission if necessary. If local control were not written into the lease, he said, the commission would allow the state Liquor Control Commission to form local policy.
The proposal was adopted and written into the lease. Rental of the park will be $2,500 to $4,000 for the 1970 season (June to September). A minimum of $1,500 and a maximum of $3,000 will be paid to the city for support of American Legion baseball. Another $1,000 plus one-half the gross gate receipts from exhibition games will be paid directly to the city.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 8, 1995
NAACP candidate comes full cycle in a life of service
The wife of a slain civil rights leader. Her own civil rights activist. Corporate executive. Los Angeles public official. Mother of three. Grandmother of four.
And now, back in the national spotlight as a candidate to be chairwoman of the nation’s older the civil rights organization.
Myrlie Evers-Williams is coming full circle in a life dedicated to service, excellence and Justice. The 62-year-old Bend resident has been swamped with interview requests from reporters around the nation after she announced last week she would challenge the embattled chairman of the NAACP board of directors, Dr. William Gibson, at the annual meeting Thursday through Saturday in New York.
Among the dozens of news outlets that have pounced on the story is the CBS news show”60 Minutes,” which will air a report tonight on the NAACP’s recent strife and financial troubles. Evers-Williams’s first husband, Medgar Evers, was a field secretary of the Mississippi NAACP when he was gunned down in the driveway of his Jackson home on June 12, 1963.
After all-white juries deadlocked in two previous trials, white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of the murder last year, nearly 31 years after the crime.
Evers-Williams is a former commissioner of the Los Angeles Board of Public Works, where she helped manage a $1 billion budget and supervise 7,000 employees.
She also was an executive at Atlantic Richfield, a Los Angeles based oil company. Evers-Williams also co-founded the National Women’s Political Caucus, lost a bid for Congress in 1970 and serves on the Oregon Progress Board.
Now remarried, she has lived in Bend since 1989. She said she has no intention of leaving Bend if elected chairwoman. “Oregon is home,” she said. ‘We love it here.”
Headlines
Earthquake Rattles Salem Area — Keiko “Willy” Headed for Oregon Home — Alexander’s Tomb Reportedly Found Near Remote Oasis — Actor Donald Pleasence Dies at 75 — Murder Risk Up For Preschooler, Minority Women — Taxpayers Picked Up Tab For Gingrich College Trips — Boeing Dive to Cost 7,000 Jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.