Yesteryear

Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 19, 1921
Fire alarm blows during drill, teaching several lessons
Bend’s public spirited fire fighting corps were yesterday morning doing the city a valuable service in flowing Wall street with two streams of water from the pumper, a strictly voluntary act, when the alarm was sounded. Thereupon a number of things occurred which, the firemen say, taught them several lessons.
All but one of the men holding one of the nozzles let go and ran for the truck. Meanwhile the other crew had shut off their nozzle, throwing 140 pounds of pressure on the lone man and tearing the hose from his grasp. The nozzle writhed from one side of the street to the other, but nobody was struck. Engineer Houston soon stopped the flow, and the engine was quickly uncoupled from the hydrant.
A fireman dashed into the Windmill to learn over the phone the location of the fire, but could not for some reason. The truck started for the fire hall, there being told that J. B. Heyburn’s house was burning.
A whirlwind run was made back to Wall street and a line of hose laid down Oregon, to find not a trace of smoke.
The Heyburns had called the fire station for a bonfire permit, it was stated and the alarm had been rung by mistake, it developed later. However it was noted that Chief Carlon was exceedingly cool during the whole affair and he is suspected of leaving orders for an alarm to test the speed of the department under new conditions.
Hereafter, the firemen state, they will not leave the house for a drill unless a fireman who can drive the auxiliary truck remains to answer alarms.
Lumber shipping and literal
horsepower increase at the mill
Twice as many thousands of feet of lumber were shipped during May by the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. as was produced, according to H. E. Allen, office manager. The shipments amounted to 5,500,000 feet.
J. P. Hennessey, assistant general manager for The Shevlin-Hixon Company, stated that the Bend mills are doing a larger percentage of business in proportion to their capacity than any other mills in the northwest pine district, with a few possible exceptions. Production is closer to annual capacity, both in production and shipping, than that of the great majority of plants in the northwest, he said.
Except for a few extensions which may be built, the trackage system for transporting lumber in the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. yards has been completed and is declared to be a great improvement over the old system. One horse now does the work which formerly required eight. Horses are to be the permanent mode of power, although electricity or gasoline was considered.
New apartment house planned
A 12-suite apartment house, to be started in the very near future, will be built on the corner of Portland avenue and West Third street by W. F. Shaffer, recently arrived in Bend from Casper, Wyo. Mr. Shaffer has not finally decided on the material to be used in construction.
Each apartment will consist of a living room, dining room, kitchenette and bath, and the group will be constructed in units of four. The one-story type of building will be followed.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 19, 1946
Train engine rams through roundhouse, leaving hole
A runaway railroad engine crashed through the wall of the roundhouse on Scott street early this morning, taking out a 30-foot section and finally coming to rest at a precarious angle halfway out of the building.
The engine was being serviced by the crew on a track leading into the roundhouse, when a defective throttle set it in motion.
Crews worked all day today hoisting and jacking the engine so track could be put under the wheels. When this is done the engine is to be pulled back through the hole and into the roundhouse. A crane from the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company Inc., is helping with the job. A heavier crane is on the way from Wishram.
When the engine finally came to rest its front end was across a section of a “Y”, tying up part of the Bend yards.
Record crowd at Sisters rodeo
Under damp skies, with low clouds shrouding the nearby Cascade peaks to their white bases, Sisters presented its annual rodeo this past weekend, with attendance estimated at the greatest in history. It was reported that between 5,000 and 6,000 attended each performance.
Many of the West’s most renowned cowboys took part in the events, vying with top hands from stock ranches in Central Oregon and all parts of the state.
Among the most lively of the contests was the wild horse race, in which a local boy, 13-year-old Donald Currier, won top money from a field of men.
A light shower which fell Sunday morning failed to dampen the spirits of the hungry patrons of the buckaroo breakfast, who cleaned out the mountains of supplies which had been assembled to accompany the buffalo steaks and other cowboy specialties. Vernon Peck, chairman for the breakfast, estimated 1,100 were served before supplies were exhausted.
Magazine lists river resorts
Central Oregon rivers were described in the June issue of Sunset magazine in a series of articles appearing in the California publication on Oregon streams.
The Deschutes, Metolius and Crooked rivers and their resorts were covered by the article. As a result of the publication several inquiries have already been received by the chamber of commerce concerning fishing and resort accommodations, according to Howard J. Steib, chamber manager.
The Central Oregon county received additional publicity Sunday in a Motorlog page in the Oregonian magazine section. Included in the page were pictures of Todd lake, Elk lake, the Lava Cast forest, trout caught at Wickiup reservoir and a view from the top of Pilot butte.
Dog credited with saving owners’ store
A small dog named Poodles was credited with saving Henry’s Grocery store in Carroll Acres from destruction by fire early this morning.
At 2:10 a.m. Poodles barked loudly when flames appeared inside the store and awakened the owners, Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Henry, in their quarters. Henry called the Bend fire department, which made a run to the store and put out the fire. Had the dog not noticed the fire and awakened the owners, the entire store and service station probably would have been destroyed.
Damage was confined to the interior of the store with stock suffering some from smoke and water. Cause of the fire was not determined.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 19, 1971
Marijuana plants find climate, cops too much
Sheriff Forrest C. Sholes and his deputies are nursemaiding 24 potted marijuana plants. They acquired the “garden” last Friday when they uprooted the plants in a yard on Riverfront Street.
No arrest has been made yet in connection with the finding.
The total city and county garden of marijuana plants is now 124. There are 100 plants dying in the basement of city hall, according to Bend Detective Jack Arney. Sholes said he is watering his to keep them alive as possible evidence. Still, they are scrawny plants. Marijuana doesn’t grow well in Central Oregon.
Arney said marijuana grows easily in areas like the tropics and Vietnam; “It just takes a lot of heat and water and no frost.”
It is because of the frost that most marijuana grown in Central Oregon need extra care. Arney said all the marijuana plants police have collected here have been found in enclosed places, such as greenhouses.
People here grow only “a very small part” of what they smoke, Arney said. This is because it is really more trouble than it’s worth.
Arney said that it is easy to buy the drug here, so there isn’t much reason to bother to grow it.
He said, “I’ve asked kids I know are probably non-users, if I gave them $10 how long it would take them to get me a lid. They say about 15 minutes.”
A lid is not a precise measurement, but a selling unit. It contains enough marijuana for about 20 “joints” (marijuana cigarettes).
Besides the risk involved in cultivating an outlawed plant, he said the marijuana produced here is “a poor grade.”
The tallest single plant the police have in custody is only two feet high.
Mexican varieties have been known to grow up to eight feet tall.
Marijuana growers can obtain seeds along with the leaves they buy in a lid. Arney said pushers fill “baggies” with leaves to sell it, and since people purchase it by inexact amounts, the vendors add bulk by including stems and seeds.
“Marijuana is harvested when it matures and blossoms,” Arney said. Then it is dried and cured for future use.
Burl Ives to highlight Bend’s Fourth Of July
Folksinger Burl Ives will be a feature attraction of the second annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration sponsored by the Bend Chamber of Commerce. Allan Crisler, chamber manager, said he received confirmation this morning that the popular entertainer will be a member of a Johnny Horizon Environmental Festival group that will present a program in Drake Park on the evening of July 4.
In addition to Ives, the group will also include Doc Severenson and his orchestra and Martha Radcliff, a young country and western singer. Severenson and his orchestra appear regularly on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show.”
Crisler said there is also a good chance that Ferlin Husky, another popular country western singer, will be with the group.
Arrangements for the Johnny Horizon group’s appearance here were made through the Portland office of the Bureau of Land Management. The bureau is sponsoring a series of festivals featuring popular entertainers to draw attention to the BLM’s campaign for a cleaner America. The theme of the program is “This Land is your Land — Keep It Clean.”
Crisler said a stage will be built over the river, probably near the footbridge, for the two-hour program.
Among other events will be a chicken barbecue served in Drake Park, canoe races, folk and square-dancing demonstrations, a service club tug-of-war over the river, and a fireworks display following the Johnny Horizon program.
The celebration will also include a Pet Parade, Little League All-Star Game, and Soap Box Derby, as well as a three-day tennis tournament.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 19, 1996
Hospitality hooks Hawaiian hockey team stranded by crash
The Hawaiian state champion roller hockey team was a long way from home Tuesday afternoon when one of its vans was struck broadside in a high-speed collision near Sunriver. But a host of nameless Central Oregonians who went out of their way to help made the near tragedy into a reason the team is planning to return next year.
“The people here have been the winning thing of this whole trip,” said Hawaii coach Todd Mayer Thursday evening after his squad beat the Oregon state champion Bend Bullets 3-0. “Everybody we’ve met is super nice. Even the people at the accident were unbelievably nice.”
Jeffrey Bryant, 43, was cited for failure to obey a stop sign after allegedly pulling onto Highway 97 from S. Century Drive and into the path of a southbound pickup, traveling about 55 mph and driven by Buddy Maguire, 31, of LaPine.
The force of the driver-side impact sent the van 50 feet and into a ditch and ejected Bryant’s 14-year-old son, Jason, who escaped with bad scrapes and bruises. The accident occured at what is statistically one of Central Oregon’s most dangerous intersections. One of the persons who stopped to help was a pastor from LaPine who didn’t leave his name.
The pastor learned that part of the team, including the coach, was already in Bend at the roller hockey rink at Juniper Park. So he drove there to tell Coach Mayer of the accident, and then gave him a ride to St. Charles Medical Center to be with his family and players. He later returned to the hospital to see if there was anything else he could do.
Following Thursday’s fame the two teams feasted on barbecue chicken and ribs supplied by Butch Roberts, coach of the Bullets and head of the Central Oregon Roller Hockey League. “It’s just one of those things where you count your blessings,” said Roberts of the accident’s fortunate ending, noting he hopes to meet up with the Hawaiian team again in St. Paul, Minn., in August at the USA Hockey Inline Nationals.
Headlines: Ella Fitzgerald dies at 78 — Disneyland to expand — Kaczynski indicted in Unabomber attacks — Fires gut more Black churches — Whitewater panel sharply split.
